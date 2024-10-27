Royal Mint issues 1980's James Bond-themed bullion

The 007 movies of the 1980s take center stage on the latest entry in a silver and gold bullion coin series from the Royal Mint. The 1-ounce £100 bullion coin appears here.

James Bond, at least the 1980s version shared between Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton, comes to life on two new 2025 bullion coins from the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint on Oct. 16 released the latest issue in its series of coins marking the legacy of 007 by the decade, noting that the 1980s Bond movies were “filled with memorable moments, thrilling action and timeless soundtracks.”

While the first half of the decade offered fans more of the trademark wit, humor and fun they had become accustomed to throughout the 1970s, the second half of the 1980s brought a grittier, no-nonsense Bond as the character evolved once more. Uniquely appealing, the result was a contrasting range of 007 films that offered something for everyone.

The third bullion coin in the Six Decades of 007 Collection features the memorable Bede BD-5J “Acrostar” microjet that notably appears in the opening sequence of “Octopussy.”

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The design appears on two coins, a 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 coin and a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £100 coin.

Each features the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse. The reverse of each was designed by Christian Davies and former Royal Mint designer Matthew Dent.

Specifications

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 100,000 pieces.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams, measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

The silver coin is packaged in tubes of 25 coins, in boxes of 20 tubes per box (500 coins per box); the gold coin is packed 10 coins per tube and 10 tubes per box (100 coins per box).

The coins can be ordered directly from the Royal Mint, at www.royalmint.com.

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