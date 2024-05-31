Royal Mint issues 007 commemorative coins honoring decade of 2000s

The three gold versions of the 2024 Bond 2000s coin issue include this quarter-ounce £25 coin.

The Royal Mint on May 28 continued its series of James Bond coins, issuing the fifth coin in its Six Decades of 007 coin series, which features a reverse design depicting the memorable hovercraft from Die Another Day.

The release features one base metal coin, three Proof .999 fine silver coins, and three Proof .9999 fine gold coins.

The 2000s, an incredible period for the James Bond franchise, saw the series enter its fifth decade of cinema and transition into the new millennium. It also saw a changing of the guard once more as Daniel Craig, in 2006, took on the role of 007, marking a new era for the illustrious British secret agent.

Featuring some of the most memorable and beloved Bond films of all time, including Die Another Day, Casino Royale and Quantum Of Solace, the 2000s was truly an iconic decade for 007.

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Designed by award-winning agency Bison Bison (composed of designers Matt Dent and Christian Davies), the reverse of the coins feature the hovercraft from the opening sequence of Die Another Day and the iconic 007 symbol styled as it appeared in the 2000s.

With the titles of the decade’s Bond films serving as the background, the central design is neatly bordered by the familiar gun barrel used in the opening of every 007 film.

Specifications, pricing

All of the coins feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

It has an unlimited mintage and retails for £15.50 each.

The 1-ounce silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 4,007 pieces and retails for £103.50 each.

The 2-ounce silver £5 coin weighs 62.86 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 756 pieces, with 750 available individually for £195 each.

The 5-ounce silver £10 coin weighs 156.3 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 356 pieces, with 350 available individually for £487.50 each.

The quarter-ounce gold £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 660 pieces, with 650 available individually for £750 each.

The 1-ounce gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 260 pieces, with 250 available individually for £2,770 each.

The 2-ounce gold £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 81 pieces, with 75 available individually for £5,305 each.

At press time May 28, all coins remained available for purchase. Order or learn more from the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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