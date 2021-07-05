Royal Mint honors Prince Philip on £5 commemoratives

Prince Philip is the subject of new commemorative coins from the Royal Mint, including this unlimited mintage Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin (left) and seven different gold coins.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the official commemorative coins to celebrate the life and legacy of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The coins feature on the reverse an original new portrait that was personally approved by the Duke of Edinburgh in 2008.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving consort in British history, and for decades provided steadfast support to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

The memorial coins bear the inscription HRH THE PRINCE PHILIP, DUKE OF EDINBURGH 1921–2021, in a design by the acclaimed artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Coin celebration details

In keeping with royal tradition, the denomination of the memorial coin is a £5 crown — typically used to mark significant moments such as coronations and jubilees.

To honor Prince Philip’s philanthropic legacy, the Royal Mint will donate £50,000 from the sale of the coins, to be split between the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, according to the Royal Mint.

The donation will help the charities continue to support young people in the UK and overseas. The Royal Mint has also unveiled a temporary new exhibition honoring the legacy of the Prince at its tourist attraction, the Royal Mint Experience.

Prince Philip had a keen interest in coins, and was president of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee from 1952 until 1999. As president he oversaw the design of coins, medals and seals for the UK.

His appointment coincided with the death of George VI, and the need for a new suite of coins bearing the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. In total he oversaw four new definitive coin portraits of the queen during his tenure as president, as well as the new coins needed for decimalization.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This coin is a fitting tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who moved and inspired so many people around the world with his decades of service both to the nation and Her Majesty The Queen. I’m proud to unveil the coin on Armed Forces Day, considering his distinguished naval career and unwavering dedication to our Monarch and to his Royal duties, and it is only right that he and the Queen are depicted together on both sides of it.”

Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint, said: “Since the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh in April, many have commented that he led a life well lived. He was the longest serving consort in British history, and patron or president to over 750 organisations — including The Royal Mint Advisory Committee.

“The Royal Mint has marked significant Royal events for centuries, and is honoured to unveil an original new coin which celebrates the life and legacy of a remarkable man. It feels fitting that this coin — which was personally approved by the Prince — will also support the work of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. The Awards have benefited millions of young people since they were formed in 1956, and are perhaps Prince Philip’s greatest legacy.”

Ian Rank-Broadley, designer of the coin, recalls meeting Prince Philip to share the design: “The portrait sitting took place in Prince Philip’s library and you could tell he was a widely read and thoughtful person. It was a great privilege to spend some time with him and, as with other members of The Royal Family, I found he was very generous with his time. I hope the design captures Prince Philip — an impressive, highly intelligent and humorous man.”

The Royal Mint offers this coin in a range of metals.

All of the coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley reverse design and the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

The core of the release is the Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5, which has an unlimited mintage.

The coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

There are seven Proof silver coins, two in .925 fine and the rest in .999 fine silver.

The smallest silver coin is the standard 28.28-gram size, and the largest weighs in at 2 kilograms of pure silver.

The gold coin range begins at a quarter-ounce and continues up to 2 kilograms. Six of the gold coins are .9999 fine, with the remaining coin struck in the traditional .9167 fineness.

Prices for the coins range from £13 for the copper-nickel £5, to £147,250 for the two-kilogram gold coin, with price points scattered throughout the range.

For full details, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

