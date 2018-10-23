Royal Mint honors Prince Charles' birthday on coins

The Royal Mint notes the 70th birthday of Charles, Prince of Wales, in 2018 with a Proof platinum £25 coin and several versions of a £5 coin.

Nov. 14 marks the 70th birthday of Charles, the Prince of Wales. To celebrate the birthday, the Royal Mint is launching a series of commemorative coins, each with the same design, showing a portrait of the Prince of Wales created by engraver Robert Elderton.

The depiction is paired with the official Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, and appears on limited editions of both £5 and £25 coins.

The coins continue the Royal Mint’s long-standing tradition of marking the achievements and milestones of the royal family, joining coins struck for the prince’s 50th and 60th birthdays. As the Prince of Wales celebrates his 70th birthday, he finds himself at the center of an ever-growing family who will share this special occasion with him.

Charles Philip Arthur George was born Nov. 14, 1948, to Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace as the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

In 1981, he married Lady Diana Spencer and they had two sons: Prince William (born in 1982), later to become Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (born in 1984), later to become Duke of Sussex. In 1996, the couple divorced following well-publicized extramarital affairs by both parties. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris the following year. In 2005, Charles married long-time girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles.

Charles remains the heir apparent to the royal throne, but his mother continues to make history each day as the longest-serving British monarch.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer coin at the Royal Mint, said in a press release: “It is an honour for The Royal Mint to mark such a significant birthday for The Prince of Wales and we join the British public in celebrating the occasion. It’s been a truly unforgettable year of royal celebration with the birth of His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the ‘big’ fifth birthday of HRH Prince George of Cambridge. The Royal Mint is proud to play a part in these moments and celebrate with the nation.”

Five coins are denominated £5, and one is denominated £25. All of the £5 coins measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter. The £25 coin measures 20 millimeters in diameter.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver £5 coins each weigh 28.28 grams. The BU coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £13. The Proof silver coin has a limit of 3,500 pieces and retails for £82.50.

A Proof .925 fine silver piedfort £5 is twice the weight at 56.56 grams, has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for £155.

The Proof .9167 fine gold £5 coin weighs 39.94 grams, has a mintage limit of 300 pieces and retails for £1,950.

A Proof .9995 platinum £5 coin weighs 94.2 grams, has a mintage limit of 70 pieces and retails for £4,000.

The highest-denomination coin in the release is a Proof quarter-ounce .9995 platinum £25 coin. It weighs 7.846 grams, has a mintage limit of 650 pieces, and retails for £460.

