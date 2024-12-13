Royal Mint honors Paul McCartney with multiple coins

The Royal Mint honors Sir Paul McCartney on more than nine new coins available in a variety of sizes.

Musician Paul McCartney is the latest subject of the Royal Mint’s program to celebrate United Kingdom musicians with coins.

The Royal Mint on Dec. 6 unveiled its coin collection honoring McCartney as one of the most influential music artists and songwriters of all time.

The legendary singer’s groundbreaking career has prompted countless awards and some of the world’s most prestigious honors. The latest honor, this coinage, features McCartney’s iconic Magic Piano as well as several references to his record-breaking career — including piano notes personally chosen by Paul, a Höfner Violin Bass guitar, and the Wings logo.

The design was officially approved by McCartney and marks the first time the iconic artist has appeared on an official UK coin.

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McCartney is one of the most successful British musicians and songwriters of all time. As a member of both The Beatles and Wings, McCartney became a rock ‘n’ roll superstar, but his continued work as a solo artist has cemented him as one of the greatest artists in history — selling more than 100 million solo albums.

McCartney has just completed the South American leg of his acclaimed Got Back tour, which saw him play to more than 500,000 people in eight countries. The tour has just started its European leg and will finish the year with home shows in Manchester and London later in December.

The Royal Mint’s program includes 10 different coins, ranging from two copper-nickel £5 pieces to a 2-ounce gold £200 coin.

Inspired by McCartney’s use of pennies as guitar picks in the early days, the Royal Mint also created a special edition plectrum shaped version of the coin, to gift to Paul.

The unique plectrum coin was produced using sustainable gold recovered from e-waste at the Royal Mint’s factory in South Wales.

McCartney said, “This feels like a huge honour. It’s not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid,” according to a press release from the Royal Mint.

Another unique offering, and some nearly so, are slated for the program.

A unique offering

In early 2025, the Royal Mint will offer fans the chance to own a unique piece of history, auctioning a signed, 5-kilogram gold edition of the Paul McCartney coin.

The bespoke gold coin took more than 250 hours to make, including three days of hand polishing. It was signed by McCartney in Paris during his 2024 ‘Got Back’ tour. This gold coin will be auctioned alongside four 5-kilo silver editions of the coin.

At press time Dec. 10, collectors had 10 different coin options to choose for purchase, with most still available for sale.

Specifications, details

All of the coins feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse, and the Osborne Ross’ design showcasing various details of the singer’s choice on the reverse.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 version is available plain or with color. Both versions weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The plain version’s mintage is unlimited, each retailing at £15.50. The colorful version’s mintage limit is 10,010 pieces, with 10,000 available for individual sale for £29.50 each.

Four Proof .999 fine silver coins honor the rock legend.

The 1-ounce £2 coin, weighing 31.21 grams, has a 38.61-millimeter diameter. Color highlights the reverse. Of its mintage of 5,010 pieces, 5,000 are available for individual purchase at £118 each.

The 2-ounce silver £5 coin, weighing 62.86 grams, has a 40-millimeter diameter. Of its 756-piece mintage limit, 750 are available singly at £213 each.

The 5-ounce silver £10 coin, at 156.3 grams, has a 65-millimeter diameter. Of its mintage limit of 506 pieces, 500 pieces are available individually for £520 each.

The 10-ounce silver £10 coin weighs 312.59 grams and also has a 65-millimeter diameter. It features color on the reverse. Of its mintage of 156 pieces, 150 coins are available individually at £1,165 each.

The four different Proof .9999 fine gold coins celebrating McCartney all sold out quickly.

The 1/40th-ounce gold 50-penny coin, weighing 0.80 grams and with an 8-millimeter diameter, has a mintage limit of 1,010 pieces, of which 1,000 were sold individually for £99.50 each.

The quarter-ounce gold £25 coin, at 7.8 grams, measures 22 millimeters in diameter. Of its 585-piece mintage, 575 pieces sold individually at £799 each.

The 1-ounce gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter.

Of its mintage of 260 pieces, 250 were sold individually for £2,995 each.

The 2-ounce gold £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage of 88 pieces, 82 pieces were sold singly for £5,890 each.

To order or learn more, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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