Royal Mint honors Magna Carta declaration with circulating £2 coin

The 2015 Magna Carta £2 coin is offered in Brilliant Uncirculated condition inside a collector pack with a design inspired by the Medieval age.

Drawn up nearly 800 years ago, the Magna Carta was a catalyst for a journey toward freedom for the ordinary man, in the United Kingdom and across the world.

The Royal Mint has announced plans to mark the document’s anniversary in 2015 with a circulating commemorative £2 coin. Though the Royal Mint has not announced when the coin will enter circulation, a Brilliant Uncirculated example of the base metal coin is now available in a collector pack.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel center and nickel-brass ring. The coin weighs 12 grams and measures 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

In June 1215 the Magna Carta was agreed to by King John, witnessed by barons, noblemen and bishops. It brought an end to the unlimited power of the monarch and signaled a new era where freedom would no longer be out of the grasp of the common man.

The reverse of the coin, designed by coinage artist John Bergdahl, depicts King John signing the original charter of freedom (several later versions were also issued), with two interested parties flanking him.

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

An edge inscription reads FOUNDATION OF LIBERTY.

An unlimited number of BU examples are available, for £10 each, in medieval-inspired packaging that both displays the coin and the story of the Magna Carta.

For more information, visit the Royal Mint website.

