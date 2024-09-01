Royal Mint honors ‘Gruffalo’s Child’ with 50-penny coins

Four different 50-penny coins, including the colorful Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin shown, are available celebrating 20 years of “The Gruffalo’s Child.”

Five years after honoring the children’s cartoon The Gruffalo on coins, the Royal Mint is issuing 50-penny coins celebrating The Gruffalo’s Child.

Written by Julia Donaldson in her recognizable rhyming verse, and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo’s Child is a favorite in the world of children’s literature and has entertained families for two decades.

Enjoyed by readers young and old, The Gruffalo’s Child was an instant classic that has become one of the most popular children’s books of the 21st century. Now, as the book reaches the 20th anniversary since publication, the Royal Mint celebrates this timeless tale on a United Kingdom coin for the first time.

These are licensed products produced in partnership with Magic Light Pictures, which holds the rights to the book.

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Four different versions of these coins are available, released Aug. 28.

All of the coins feature authentic and faithfully remastered artwork from The Gruffalo’s Child on their reverse, making the coins “The perfect keepsake for fans of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler,” the Royal Mint said, in a press release.

The image from the book is faithfully remastered by the Royal Mint’s Emma Noble.

The coins are accompanied by engaging packaging about the book with official Gruffalo artwork.

Two copper-nickel versions, one silver version and one gold version share the same basic design, denomination markings being the main difference.

Specifications, details

All of the coins feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III.

Three of the coins (all but the gold version) weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel 50-penny coin is available plain or with color. The plain version has an unlimited mintage and retails for £12 each. The colorful version’s mintage limit is 25,000 pieces, which retail for £21 each.

The Proof .925 fine silver 50-penny coin’s mintage limit is 7,510 pieces, with 7,500 available individually for £75 each.

The Proof 40th-ounce .9999 fine gold 50-penny coin weighs 0.80 grams and measures 8 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,034 pieces, with 2,024 available individually for £99.50 each.

To order, or for more details, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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