Royal Mint honors British pop star George Michael

George Michael is the first 2024 subject of the Royal Mint’s Music Legends coin series.

The Royal Mint on Feb. 26 launched the first 2024 coins in its Music Legends series, to honor George Michael, selling out of most of them within a day.

Nine different coins were offered. The coins are the latest in the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, following issues honoring the likes of David Bowie, Elton John and Queen.

The coins feature Michael’s signature look and reference music from his debut solo album and second single, “Faith.”

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the coin depicts a famous image of Michael in his trademark sunglasses, against a guitar neck and a sound wave image of a refrain from “Faith.”

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The colors black and red, used prominently throughout his career, feature on two versions.

The coins are officially approved by George Michael’s estate and follow celebrations of WHAM!’s “Last Christmas” reaching number one in the UK charts 39 years after its initial release.

George Michael biography

Singer, songwriter, producer, philanthropist and creative icon George Michael is considered one of the most influential recording artists of all time.

He rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the duo WHAM! selling more than 30 million records. He later embarked on a solo career and sold more than 125 million records worldwide. He is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times in the U.S. and hitting the No.1 spot on the UK singles charts seven times as a solo artist and redefining pop music in the process.

Design influence

Deiana, designer of the George Michael coin said. “From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression — I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses. It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music, and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”

All of the coins feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse.

Details, specifications

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coins weigh 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

A plain version has an unlimited mintage and remains available for £15.50 each.

A colorful version has a mintage of 7,510 pieces, with 7,500 of them sold individually for £24.50 each; this version is sold out.

Three Proof .999 fine silver versions were offered.

The 1-ounce £2 features color. It weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,510 pieces, with 3,500 of them offered individually for £108.50 each.

The 2-ounce £5 weighs 62.86 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 360 pieces, with 350 of them sold individually for £195 each; they are sold out.

The 5-ounce £10 weighs 156.3 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 185 pieces, with 175 sold individually at £487.50 each; they are sold out.

Four Proof .9999 fine gold versions were issued, and all are sold out.

The 1/40th-ounce, 50-penny coin weighs 0.8 grams and measures 8 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,034 pieces, with 2,024 offered individually at £99.50 each.

The 1/4-ounce £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 310 pieces, of which 300 were sold individually at £750 each.

The 1-ounce £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 160 pieces, of which 150 were sold individually at £2,770 each.

The 2-ounce £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 35 pieces, of which 25 were sold individually at £5,305 each.

To order, or learn more, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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