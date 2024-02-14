Royal Mint honors anniversary of water rescue group

Gold and silver coins are offered by the Royal Mint to commemorate the service of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

To honor the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the its exceptional work, the Royal Mint is issuing gold and silver Proof coins.

Since the origins of the charity in 1824 at the City of London Tavern, the RNLI has been saving lives at sea and on lakes and rivers, constantly striving towards its goal “to save every one.”

The reverse design by experienced coinage artist John Bergdahl displays the RNLI flag surrounded by a life ring bearing the inscriptions 200 YEARS and the dates 1824 and 2024. The obverse features the official coinage portrait of King Charles III, designed by Martin Jennings.

Two versions of the silver Proof coins are offered, both colorized. An 8-gram .925 fine silver 50-penny coin is offered for £71. A piedfort version weighing 16 grams is priced at £123.50.

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Four Proof gold coins are available, including a 1/40-ounce 50-penny coin, a 1/4-ounce £25 coin and a 2-ounce £200 coin, all of .9999 fineness.

The Proof 15.5-gram .9167 fine gold 50-penny coin, the composition a rose-gold color, is a fourth option for interested buyers.

Each coin comes with detailed packaging exploring the history and heritage of the agency.

There are mintage limits for each coin. Information can be found at www.royalmint.com.

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