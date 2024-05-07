Royal Mint goes to Paris for City Views series

Paris is the latest subject of the Royal Mint’s City Views coin series. The Proof 2024 1-ounce silver £2 version and Proof 2024 1-ounce gold £100 coin are shown.

Following stops in London and Rome, the Royal Mint’s City Views collection of coins continues its journey around the world to Paris, a fantastic cultural capital.

Inspired by historic European thalers of the 16th to 18th centuries that featured city views, the Royal Mint’s City Views collection celebrates iconic urban landmarks.

This third design in the collection features a historic view of central Paris from the banks of the River Seine.

Seven different versions are available of the designs in the City Views series. For the Paris issues, the coins feature a reverse design skillfully adapted from a wood engraving and lithograph produced in 1900. In a famous district of Paris filled with architectural marvels, the city’s defining structure, the Eiffel Tower, dominates the skyline.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

All of the Paris coins’ obverses feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III, making this 2024 issue the first of the City Views series to depict his official portrait.

Specifications, pricing

Three Proof .999 fine silver coins are offered in the issue.

The 1-ounce £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. From its limited mintage of 2,010 pieces, 2,000 are available individually for £103.50 each.

The 2-ounce £5 coin weighs 62.86 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,006 pieces, of which 1,000 are available individually for £195 each.

The 5-ounce £10 coin weighs 156.3 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 181 pieces, of which 175 are available individually priced at £487.50.

Four Proof .9999 fine gold versions are offered.

A 1-ounce £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage limit of 160 pieces, 150 are offered individually for £2,770 each.

The 2-ounce £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 131 pieces, with 125 available individually for £5,305 each.

The 5-ounce £500 coin weighs 156.3 grams and measures 50 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage limit of 31 pieces, 25 are available individually for £12,725 each.

A 1-kilogram gold coin weighs 1,005 grams and measures 100 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of three pieces, of which two are offered individually at £77,565 each.

To order, or learn more, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.