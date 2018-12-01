World Coins

Royal Mint goes to Nutcracker with latest £5 coin

The Royal Mint honors the famous ballet “The Nutcracker” with a Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin.

Coin images courtesy of the Royal Mint.

The Nutcracker is a Christmas favorite, a story told in ballet performances every year. 

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin from the Royal Mint now celebrates The Nutcracker. 

2018 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse centInside Coin World: Finally, a doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent: In the Dec. 17 issue, Coin World’s contributors share the first doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent, examine 1929 Indian Head gold coins and advise looking at your coins closely.

Artist Harry Brockway captures the magic and spirit of The Nutcracker through a snowflake formed by the shapes  of the Sugar Plum Fairy and, of course, the Nutcracker Soldier. 

“For my design for ‘The Nutcracker’ I focused mainly on Tchaikovsky’s ballet,” Brockway said. “I thought the details of the Nutcracker’s uniform would lend themselves well to the low relief required as well as the strong shapes made by the nutcracker and the sugar plum fairy. Combined together they made the form of a snowflake, which also features in the ballet.”

He continued: “As well as the snowflake motif, the lettering also needs to be incorporated within the design. The drapery swags, suggestive of curtains on a stage or the gilded interior of a grand theatre, provide dramatic flair and a reminder of the theatrical story it honors. I wanted my design to be decorative and nostalgic.” 

The Nutcracker coin features the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse. 

The coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.21 millimeters in diameter. 

To order, visit the Royal Mint’s website.

