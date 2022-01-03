Royal Mint details its commemorative coin 2022 program plans

The Royal Mint announces five different commemorative coin themes for 2022, all available now in a variety of annual sets.

The Royal Mint has announced five new coin designs for 2022, including a 50-penny piece and a £5 coin in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee (70th anniversary).

The coins are not yet available individually, but will soon be available as part of the Royal Mint’s suite of annual sets.

Each of the coins features a new reverse designed by a commissioned artist and the obverse portrait of the queen designed by Jody Clark.

In addition to the Platinum Jubilee coins, the Royal Mint will issue two different £2 coins in 2022, celebrating Scottish-born inventor Alexander Graham Bell and musician Dame Vera Lynn. One other commemorative announced is a 50-penny coin issued for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Platinum Jubilee coins

The release is the first chance for collectors to own a keepsake from the Platinum Jubilee collection, including the first 50-penny coin to celebrate a royal event.

Designed by Osborne Ross, the coin features a clean reverse design that comprises the number 70, the queen’s cypher and the years that span her reign thus far.

The commemorative £5 crown follows the tradition of marking previous jubilees on crown pieces, and a special edition platinum set added to the range represents a fitting celebration of a momentous 70 years on the throne.

The £5 crown has a regal reverse design by John Bergdahl that is centralized by the quartered shield of the royal arms.

The precious metals versions of the coin carry the edge inscription SERVE YOU ALL THE DAYS OF MY LIFE, in reference to her unparalleled longevity as monarch.

Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn’s iconic renditions of classic songs such as “We’ll Meet Again” earned her eternal residency within the hearts of many.

The reverse design of this £2 coin features a detailed portrait, attributed to the Royal Mint design team, of Dame Vera as she appeared during the height of her fame.

Alexander Graham Bell

Alexander Graham Bell revolutionized the world of communication through the development of his magnum opus, the telephone.

This £2 coin celebrates the inventor in the centenary year after his death. In a design by Henry Gray, the reverse of the coin shows the keypad of a push-button phone with the years of Bell’s birth and death on the star and hash-tag keys.

Commonwealth Games

The summer of 2022 sees the Commonwealth Games return to the UK, promising a spectacular occasion for British sport.

The reverse of this commemorative 50-penny coin features a design by the Royal Mint’s Natasha Preece, capturing the essence of Birmingham 2022 through a geometric design.

Options, ordering details

The 2022 commemorative sets will be available in a range of precious and base metals and Proof finishes, from Jan. 4 at the Royal Mint website, with prices starting from £30.

Each of the coins will be available individually in 2022, starting with the Platinum Jubilee coins, which will launch on Jan. 6, featuring a special commemorative obverse design, not yet revealed, to celebrate the momentous royal occasion.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter