Royal Mint continues Tudor Beasts series

The Royal Mint continues its Tudor Beasts coin series, with the second design starring the Lion of England on multiple 2022 coins, including the quarter-ounce gold £25 bullion coin shown.

The new 10-design series, issued in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces, was first unveiled at Hampton Court Palace in October last year — where the original Royal Beasts still welcome visitors today.

One of the oldest and most iconic royal beasts in heraldry, the fierce lion was the beast Henry VIII chose to represent pride, courage and strength.

Being released over five years, the Royal Tudor Beasts series allows customers to build their very own collection celebrating the 10 royal beasts chosen by King Henry VIII to line the Moat Bridge of the Hampton Court Palace.

Design details

Designed by artist David Lawrence, each coin, including the Lion of England issue, is called by the Royal Mint a unique balance of the naturalistic elements of the creatures with a stylized, heraldic depiction incorporated into the design.

With the lion historically known as the “king of the beasts,” the Lion of England is one of the oldest and most recognizable beasts in heraldic art and is a traditional symbol of bravery, strength and valor.

Used on the shield of England for as long as one has existed, the lion first appeared in heraldry in the 12th century. Chosen to represent pride and courage, the Lion of England on the Moat Bridge at Hampton Court Palace held a shield bearing the impaled, or combined, arms of Henry VIII and Jane Seymour, symbolizing the strength of the couple’s union, the Royal Mint said.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Specifications, versions

Three bullion versions are being released, a 1-ounce .999 fine silver £5 coin, a quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold £25 and a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £100.

These are offered at prices relative to their precious metal content, with a slight premium for minting and marketing.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin is also available for the design, with an unlimited mintage, priced at £13 each.

Six Proof .999 fine silver coins and seven Proof .9999 fine gold coins offer the theme, with prices ranging from £95 to £4,995 for the silver editions, and from £670 to £151,135 for the gold coins.

Visit a special page on the Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com/tudorbeasts, to view the full array of collectable and bullion coins available for the theme.

