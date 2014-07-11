Royal Mint ‘£20-for-£20’ coin commemorates World War I

The Royal Mint has launched its second silver “£20-for-£20” coin, which marks the centennial of the outbreak of World War I.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the design for its second silver £20 coin sold at face value.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 2014 .999 fine silver coin commemorates the outbreak of World War I.

The Royal Mint on July 8 released images and began selling the coin, which features a design used for silver and gold £10 coins released June 26.

The reverse, created by sculptor John Bergdahl, shows Britannia watching over the first troops leaving for France at the start of the war.

In a press release, Bergdahl said he drew inspiration from two sources: the South African Medal for war services and the World War I memorial plaque awarded for those who died.

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The coin weighs 15.71 grams, measures 27 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 250,000 pieces, the same as the first coin in the program. The first “£20-for-£20” coin, released in October, honored the birth of Prince George of Cambridge and sold out its mintage.

Sales are limited to five per household. Shipping is an additional cost.

To order the coins, visit the Royal Mint website or call the Royal Mint toll free at 866-519-7298 in the United States or at 866-924-0861 in Canada.

Check out more of Coin World's international coin coverage:

Keep up to date on all Coin World news and features: