Royal Mint coin honors snowman from literature

The Snowman, a creation of Raymond Briggs, is the honoree of new coins from the Royal Mint, including asold-out Proof .925 fine silver 50-penny with color, and an unlimited mintage copper-nickel version.

The Royal Mint, together with Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House), has released coins featuring another of Raymond Briggs’ iconic creations, The Snowman, celebrating 40 years since the book’s publication.

Three versions of the Snowman 50-penny coin were released: an Uncirculated version in copper-nickel, a Proof .925 fine silver edition and a Proof .9167 fine gold coin.

In a nod to the hand-drawn illustrations of the original book, the Proof silver edition of the Snowman coin is the first United Kingdom coin to feature a design entirely in color. Putting a new perspective on a classic scene from the book, the snowman flies over Brighton Pier, with the bright city lights and twinkling stars.

Artist Natasha Ratcliffe worked on the design with long-time Briggs collaborator, Robin Shaw, assistant director of The Snowman and The Snowdog, the original animated adaptations of the book and its sequel.

The Uncirculated coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10.

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 15,000 coins and retailed for £60, but is now sold out.

The gold coin has a mintage limit of 400 pieces offered for £775 each, but it, too, is sold out.

To order the Uncirculated coin, visit the Royal Mint website.

