Royal Mint closes Harry Potter series with Hogwarts coin

Hogwarts, the Wizarding School in the Harry Potter stories, is the fourth and final subject in a series of multiple coins from the Royal Mint. The colorized Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel 50-penny coin version shown here has unlimited mintage.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is the fourth and final theme for the Royal Mint’s latest series of Harry Potter commemorative coins.

The 2023 coins are part of a program celebrating 25 years since the publication of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The first two issues in the program featured the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, while the final two issues featuring the official portrait of King Charles III.

“A change of portrait during the series is a rare occasion, making this set of coins highly collectable,” the Royal Mint said.

Series background

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Retry

All four reverse designs in the program were modeled by Ffion Gwillim at the Royal Mint, and feature the work of Jim Kay, the artist who created the first fully illustrated edition of this Harry Potter story.

Other designs in the series feature the wizard himself Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express, and Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Nine different options exist for the Hogwarts coin design, spread across six denominations. All coins in this release feature on the obverse the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III.

All nine options feature in microtext 25 YEARS OF MAGIC and eight of the options exhibit a latent feature showing 25 with a lightning bolt.

Four 50-penny coins

Four different 50-penny coins are part of this release, and all of these measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

Two different Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel versions — one plain and one with color, both weighing 8 grams — are available with unlimited mintage. The plain version is priced at £11 and the colorful version costs £20.

Two Proof precious metal 50-penny coins were released.

The .925 fine silver coin weighs 8 grams and has a mintage limit of 15,010 pieces, with all but 10 of those designated for individual sales at £69.50 each. The .9167 fine gold version weighs 15.5 grams and has a mintage limit of 310 pieces, 300 of which are available individually for £1,195 each.

Five other options

Five other Proof precious metal coins close out the offerings.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,010 pieces, with 5,000 available individually for £99.50 each.

The 2-ounce .999 fine silver £5 coin weighs 62.86 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 510 pieces, with 500 available individually for £190 each.

The 5-ounce .999 fine silver £10 coin weighs 156.3 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 310 pieces, with 300 individually available for £480 each.

The .9999 fine gold £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. This is the only version lacking the latent feature. It has a mintage limit of 510 pieces, with 500 available individually for £725 each.

The largest coin is a .9999 fine gold £200 piece that weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. The coin has a mintage limit of 60 pieces, with 50 available individually for £5,215 each.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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