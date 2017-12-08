Royal Mint celebrates Windsor engagement

The coin is featured here in the special commemorative packaging, complete with the couple's engagement photo.

Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle's engagement is honored with this £5 Brilliant Uncirculated coin, which was issued earlier in 2017, but is now offered in special limited edition packaging.

Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Nov. 27, and the Royal Mint has produced a keepsake £5 coin package to mark the occasion. The marriage ceremony is set for the spring of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The commemorative package, with an issue limit of 5,000, according to the Royal Mint’s website, includes the Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin issued earlier in 2017 to commemorate a century of the House of Windsor. The reverse was designed by Timothy Noad, and Jody Clark’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse. The commemoratively packaged coin is available for £13.00.

(The coin is also available in the 2017 UK Brilliant Uncirculated Annual Coin set, which offers all eight circulating coins, as well as the five commemorative 2017 designs, all in BU versions. That set has an unlimited mintage and retails for £55.)

For full details, or to order, visit the Royal Mint’s website.

