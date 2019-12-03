Royal Mint builds another snowman 50-penny coin

The Royal Mint celebrates the classic Christmas cartoon The Snowman on new 50-penny coins.

The Snowman has returned to coins from the Royal Mint.

Together with Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House), the Royal Mint has released Snowman-themed coins for the second year in a row. The special 2019 50-penny coins celebrate the charm of Raymond Briggs’ timeless children’s classic.

Three collector versions are available, none of which are intended to circulate. There are three versions: a Brilliant Uncirculated copper nickel coin, a Proof .925 fine silver coin and a Proof .9167 fine gold coin. Taking inspiration from the original hand-drawn book illustrations, The Snowman coin features James and The Snowman about to fly off on their magical adventure to the North Pole.

All three share a common design.

Working in partnership with Snowman Enterprises, the Royal Mint enlisted award-winning animator and illustrator Robin Shaw, Assistant Director of The Snowman and The Snowdog, the sequel to the original animated adaptation of the book, to illustrate the coin.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coins.

All three Snowman coins measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter. The copper-nickel and silver coins each weigh 8 grams, and the gold coin weighs 15.5 grams.

The BU coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10. It comes in a colorful folder. The silver coin is limited to 25,000 pieces and retails for £65. It is presented in an acrylic display stand. The gold coin has a mintage limit of 600 pieces and retails for £980. It comes in a gift box.

