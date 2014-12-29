Big ben on first £100 for £100 silver coin from Royal Mint

A history of the landmark is included in the collector sleeve for the 2-ounce silver coin.

Packaging for the new coin highlights the famous landmark.

The Royal Mint has issued its first silver £100 coin in a “£100 for £100” coin program. The coin showcases the bell tower in London known as Big Ben.

The Royal Mint announced Dec. 29 that it would issue its first £100 silver coin in a series of precious metal coins being issued at face value.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 2015 coin features London’s landmark clock tower housing Parliament’s Big Ben bell.

The £100-for-£100 commemorative coin will contain 2 ounces of pure (.999 fine) silver.

The clock tower — known as the Elizabeth Tower — is one of Britain’s best-known landmarks. The Gothic-style building dominates the London skyline at the northern end of the Houses of Parliament, each one of the four famous clock faces looking out in a different direction across the capital city.

Royal Mint engravers Glyn Davies and Laura Clancy designed the reverse, which places the collector at street level, gazing upwards at the Elizabeth Tower from the ground, a tourist’s eye view.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is the third silver coin issued by the Royal Mint in a program meant to make precious metals available at their face value, capturing potential interest from nontraditional collectors and collectors alike.

The first issue, a £20 coin released in October 2013, celebrated the birth of Prince George of Cambridge. It has sold out its mintage limit of 250,000 pieces.

The second £20 coin was released July 8 and commemorates the centennial anniversary of World War I. The coin has a similar 250,000 mintage limit but remains available from the Royal Mint.

The 2015 £100 coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter, weighs 62.86 grams and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

The £100 coin is packaged in a cardboard sleeve with a colorful image of Big Ben on the outside and a history of the bell inside.

For more information, or to order the coin, visit the Royal Mint website.

