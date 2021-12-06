World Coins

Royal Mint announces 50-penny coin fit for a queen

  • By Jeff Starck , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 6, 2021, 8 AM
The Royal Mint in 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, in 1952, with a suite of coins, including this 50-penny issue.

Images courtesy of Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint recently unveiled the design of a new 50-penny coin it will issue in 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

It is the first time that a royal event has been celebrated on the reverse of a 50-penny coin, with a design personally approved by the queen.

The Royal Mint has struck circulating coins for Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign and celebrated royal milestones, including the Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees, on a collection of commemorative crown pieces.

The Platinum Jubilee 50-penny coin will be available in early 2022. The Royal Mint unveiled the design 70 days prior to the anniversary of the queen’s 1952 accession to the throne.

The coin will feature the number 70, representing the number of years on the throne, and the queen’s cypher framed within the zero, at the heart of the design.

New and current collectors can register their interest now for the Platinum Jubilee 50-penny coin, which will also feature a special commemorative obverse design, at the Royal Mint.

The special Platinum Jubilee obverse will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by the Royal Mint, which will also include a commemorative £5 crown.

