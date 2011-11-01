Royal Hawaiian Mint strikes Pearl Harbor 70th anniversary

The Royal Hawaiian Mint has struck bronze and silver medals commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Proceeds will benefit the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. Shown is the bronze commemorative.

The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association has authorized the Royal Hawaiian Mint to strike 2011 Pearl Harbor Proof commemorative medals composed of bronze and silver. These will be issued from Dec. 7, 2010, to Dec. 7, 2011. All orders for the Official Pearl Harbor 70th Anniversary commemorative medal will benefit the PHSA and the survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.

The obverse of the commemorative portrays the life and death battle from the deck of the USS Nevada with the stricken USS Arizona in the background. An officer points to the incoming dive-bomber as two Navy sailors return fire with a .30 caliber Browning water cooled machine gun.

The reverse features the USS Arizona Memorial in the center with the U.S. flag surrounded by an outline of the island of Oahu with Pearl Harbor. The Imperial Japanese flag is shown upside down, symbolizing Japan’s defeat. The legend includes the World War II battle call REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR.

The bronze and silver commemoratives measure 39-millimeters in diameter. The bronze medal is priced at $24 and the silver medal costs $75. The silver medal contains 1 ounce of .999 fine silver.

A combined silver and bronze set is also available for purchase for $99.

To order, visit the website www.officialpearlharbor70thcommemorativeproofcoin.com/, telephone 808-922-6468, or mail orders to Royal Hawaiian Mint, 527 N. Green River Road #158, Evansville, IN 47715.

Orders must be received or postmarked by Dec. 7, 2011, for delivery by Christmas. ¦