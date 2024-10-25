Royal Dutch Mint celebrates Amsterdam anniversary

The Royal Dutch Mint is celebrating the 750th anniversary of the city of Amsterdam with Proof silver €5 and Proof gold €10 coins.

The Royal Dutch Mint kicks off the celebration of Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary with a suite of new commemorative coins.

A total of four different versions of the Amsterdam Anniversary coins were announced Oct. 3, with delivery beginning Oct. 28.

City history

The first use of the name Amsterdam, in the form of Amestelledamme, came on Oct. 27, 1275, when the city officially received the toll privilege. This kicked off the growth of a tiny village located at the banks of the Amstel River into the international powerhouse it is today.

Celebrations for the city of Amsterdam’s anniversary run from Oct. 27, 2024, to Oct. 27, 2025, leading up to the official anniversary date. Many events and initiatives are scheduled in and around Amsterdam. Past, present and connection are three of the most important pillars of the city’s anniversary.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

In 1300, Amsterdam officially received its city rights, allowing the city to really begin to grow. Occupation of Antwerp by the Spaniards in the 16th century and industrialization are two major reasons Amsterdam had the opportunity to grow into the metropolis that it is today.

The Dutch Ministry of Finance only releases two commemorative coin themes per year, and the Amsterdam anniversary is the latest issue.

Sharing a common design

Artist Hans Gremmen designed the Amsterdam 750th anniversary coins.

The collaboration between past and present are apparent on both the obverse and reverse of the coins.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander appears on the obverse, drawn by the artist in a way similar to how former Dutch monarchs were portrayed on coins.

The reverse of the coin consists of two areas. One half of the coin has the image of an old pliers from 1350 with the Amsterdam coat of arms on it. This is rumored to be the very first time that the city coat of arms was being used.

One half of the coin also has a more matte finish while half of the coin has a more shiny finish.

Half of the coin contains modern typography to write the text 750 JAAR AMSTERDAM and the years 1275 – 2025.

All parts come together by using the three crosses from the Amsterdam coat of arms in the middle of the reverse.

Multiple versions

The design is available in a silver-plated copper €5 coin, a Proof .925 fine silver €5 coin, and a Proof .900 fine gold €10 coin.

The base metal version is available in two different finishes and various packaging options.

All of the silver-plated copper €5 coins weigh 10.5 grams and measure 29 millimeters in diameter.

A coincard with the €5 coin has a mintage of 50,000 pieces. A Brilliant Uncirculated version is limited to 10,000 pieces.

In addition, and only available on Oct. 27, is a First Day of Issue Uncirculated issue, with mintage to be determined by sales that day.

The silver €5 coin weighs 15.5 grams, measures 33 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 3,500 pieces.

The gold coin is presented in a case with a certificate of authenticity. It weighs 6.72 grams, measures 22.5 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 750 pieces.

All of the coins will be available for delivery beginning Oct. 28.

U.S.-based distributor Coin & Currency Institute is carrying three of the versions for North American buyers.

The BU coin in coin card is priced at $19.95, and the silver €5 is priced at $64.95. The gold coin retails for $815. Shipping and handling are additional, and taxes apply to Vermont addresses.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.coin-currency.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.