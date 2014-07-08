Royal Canadian Mint shows red-spotted purple butterfly on $20 coin

Canada’s second Proof silver $20 coin in the Butterflies of Canada series showcases the colorful red-spotted purple.

The second coin in the Royal Canadian Mint’s Butterflies of Canada series celebrates the red-spotted purple.

The Proof 2014 .9999 fine silver $20 coin highlights the intense coloration of the red-spotted purple butterfly, which is engraved and painted with a slight shimmer effect to enhance its look.

The reverse design by Canadian artist Celia Godkin features a profile portrait of a red-spotted purple drinking nectar from the heart of a black-eyed Susan flower, viewed from its right side.

The under-wing of the red-spotted purple’s exhibits the characteristic dark purple-black colouring, with some of the blue iridescence that characterizes most of the upper side of the delicate wing.

The light blue-white markings around the wing contrast prettily with the bright red spots that give this butterfly its name.

The obverse of the coin carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.83 grams, measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces (the same as the first coin in the series, which sold out).

The Red-Spotted Purple Butterfly coin retails for $99.95 Canadian.

Order details

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars.

Gatewest offers the coin for $86.95 in U.S. funds; Talisman’s price is $86.95.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.