Royal Canadian Mint's Superman commemorative coin series continues

Superman wields his heat vision and uses his super strength to lift an object, in this case the comic book title, on a Proof 2015 silver $20 coin from Canada.

The Man of Steel returns to gold coins. A 2015 gold $100 coin from Canada shows the superhero as he appeared on the cover of Superman No. 4, “Superman vs. Lex Luthor,” from 1940.

Comic book characters and coins continue to go together at the Royal Canadian Mint.

The RCM on June 2 released four 2015 Superman coins, following the release of various Superman-themed coins in 2013 and 2014.

The four 2015 coins offer images borrowed from classic and contemporary comic book covers.

Three Proof 1-ounce silver $20 coins showcase modern scenes, and the Proof .583 fine gold $100 coin covers a classic event, showing a scene from Superman No. 4, “Superman vs. Lex Luthor,” from 1940.

The gold coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces, the same as the 2013 gold $75 coin and 2014 gold $100 coin, which both sold out promptly and shot up in the aftermarket. All three of these gold coins weigh 12 grams and measure 27 millimeters in diameter.

The 2015 gold coin is issued at $750.95 Canadian.

One of the 2015 silver trio honors Superman Action Comics No. 1 (2011), depicting Superman as he runs from the authorities through the streets of Metropolis.

Another coin’s reverse design is taken from one of the six variant covers of Superman Unchained No. 2 (2013). On the coin, Superman battles corrupt covert military forces, lifting a tank over his head with just one arm.

The third silver coin design is borrowed from Superman No. 28 (2014), which depicts Superman in his Kryptonian battle armor, wielding his heat vision and using his super strength to lift an object, in this case the title of the comic book.

Each of the 2015 1-ounce silver coins is composed of .9999 fine silver. The coins measure 38 millimeters in diameter and have a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces each. They retail for $109.95 Canadian each.

All of the coins carry the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

For full details of the program, visit the RCM website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces coins to be offered in Pogue II sale in September

Rolling Stones concert surprise source of half dollars in change

‘Most important’ Georgia national bank note, others draw auction attention

U.S. Mint explains depletion of inventory of 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!