Royal Canadian Mint's new '$20 for $20' Wolf silver coin

The “haunting beauty of a wolf” is celebrated on Canada’s newest coin in the popular “$20 for $20” program.

The Royal Canadian Mint began selling the coin March 21, as the eighth in a series that began in 2011. Earlier releases have sold out their mintage limit of 250,000 pieces each, according to the RCM.

The reverse of the new coin features a Glen Loates design of a wolf that appears to lope toward the viewer, set against an icy Arctic landscape.

The Specimen finish .9999 fine silver $20 coins weigh 7.96 grams, measure 27 millimeters in diameter and feature the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

The coins are available to collectors in Canada and the United States at face value plus shipping costs, with a limit of three coins per household.

Order at www.mint.ca or telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871.

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying directly from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase

Distributors in the United States and Canada may also stock the coin, but they would establish their own rates.

Gatewest Coin Ltd., Brian Jenner Inc. and Talisman Coins are all official distributors for the RCM.

To contact Gatewest inside the United States, telephone the firm at 204-489-9112 or visit it online at www.gatewestcoin.com.

Write to Jenner at P.O. Box 2466-a, Pasco, WA 99302 or telephone him at 509-735-2172.

Contact Talisman by visiting the site www.talismancoins.com, telephone the business at 888-552-2646 or fax the company at 314-968-3801. ¦