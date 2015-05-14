Royal Canadian Mint releases 'Looney Tunes' coins: Morning Report

RT if these coins bring back memories of watching Sat morning cartoons as a kid! #LooneyTunes http://t.co/ozJuinKN22 pic.twitter.com/1QYayCZk3s

1. Looney Tunes coins introduced by Royal Canadian Mint

Eight coins are being released throughout 2015 featuring the classic cartoon characters.

"Looney Tunes is one of the most popular cartoons ever to grace the small and big screens and the mere mention of adored characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Sylvester, brings generations of Canadians and fans around the world back to our youth," said Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "These expertly crafted collector coins make a sentimental gift for any Looney Tunes fan, or a wonderful collectible for those with a passion for animation and its history."

2. March of Dimes Special sets are currently unavailable

The U.S. Mint announced Tuesday that their fast-selling March of Dimes Special Silver Set is now unavailable, with the caveat that more may be available soon.

The latest sales figures were released the morning of May 12 by the U.S. Mint.

3. Harriet Tubman tops list of women to replace Andrew Jackson on $20 bill

A recent poll deciding who will be a candidate to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill closed on Tuesday, and Harriet Tubman received the most votes.

The Women on 20s organization will now petition President Obama to replace Jackson with Tubman's portrait.

4. UK school discovers 300+ ancient Roman coins

A hoard of Roman coins was found April 23, buried on the grounds of The Ridgeway Primary School in England.

