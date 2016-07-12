Colorful medal honors Mexico president's Canada visit

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, far left, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Claudia Ruiz Massieu, second from the left, the Honorable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, second from the right, and Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, far right, unveil a commemorative silver medallion celebrating Canada and Mexico’s longstanding ties on the occasion of President Peña Nieto’s official state visit to Ottawa on June 28.

The Royal Canadian Mint struck 200 examples of this colorful silver medallion marking cooperation between Canada and Mexico.

The Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa has produced a commemorative silver medallion celebrating Canada and Mexico’s longstanding ties as North American neighbors following an official state visit last month by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The medallion was unveiled June 28 by Peña Nieto, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Claudia Ruiz Massieu, the Honorable Bill Morneau, Canada's Minister of Finance, and Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

“For more than 70 years, Canada and Mexico’s multi-faceted relationship has been characterized by deep people-to-people ties, rich cultural connections and growing trade and investment, whose importance has been fittingly recognized through an expertly crafted Royal Canadian medallion,” Morneau said. “As we continue to nurture our common bonds as North Americans, the Government of Canada looks forward to celebrating even more milestones in the Canada-Mexico partnership in the future.”

Connect with Coin World:

Hanington also spoke positively about the two countries' relationship.

“As the sharing of technology and innovation between Casa de Moneda de México and the Royal Canadian Mint continues to grow, the Mint is keenly aware of the mutual benefits of engaging with our Mexican counterparts,” she said. “We are proud to have created a commemorative medallion which symbolizes the many common bonds between Canada and Mexico which are paving the way for future cooperation.”

About that colorful design

The Royal Canadian Mint’s .9999 fine silver commemorative medallion, of which only 200 have been struck to commemorate this special occasion, illustrates the theme of people being brought together by the common good of cooperation and an open embrace of cultural respect.

Designed by Canadian artist Andrew Lewis of London, Ont., and featuring vibrant color, the medallion features the renowned symbols of the flags of Mexico (the eagle) and Canada (the maple leaf).

The medal's symbolism

In a release that details the medal's release, the Royal Canadian Mint said its relationship with Casa de Moneda de México "is one of many examples of Canada’s deep relationship with Mexico."

"Together," the release reads, "these mints have partnered for export success and have maintained ongoing technical exchanges resulting in continuous innovation for both institutions and a strong commercial relationship."

A medallion was given to President Peña Nieto, as well as to each member of the Mexican delegation for this official state visit.

The other medallions will be distributed to those at the Canadian Embassy in Mexico and at Mexico’s Embassy in Canada.