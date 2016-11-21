RCM launches football-shaped, concave/convex coins

The reverse of the 2017 Football coins from the Royal Canadian Mint is convex and the obverse is concave. The reverse mimics an actual football in texture, shape and design. The Proof .9999 fine silver $25 coin is shown here.

The reverse of the 2017 Football coins from the Royal Canadian Mint are convex and the obverse is concave, so the reverse mimics an actual football. The Proof .9999 fine gold $200 coin is shown here.

The RCM has released a Proof .9999 fine silver $25 coin and Proof .9999 fine gold $200 coin each shaped like a football, its first such coins. In addition to the unique shape, the RCM made these coins concave and convex, to resemble the object itself.

While there are minor differences in the specifications for the footballs used by the various football leagues in North America, this design showcases all the standardized features of a modern Canadian football: the leather panels, “night stripes,” and laces that were once part of the manufacturing process but are now used to maximize grip.

Theories abound how the football got its distinctive shape, but one thing’s for sure, it’s not the result of deliberate design, it just evolved that way.

One theory suggests the first footballs some 170 years ago simply took on the shape of the pig’s bladder from which they were made. Even when the switch was made to cowhide and rubber, early footballs were difficult to inflate and were consistently lopsided. This warped shape proved to be a lot easier to carry and throw, and when players began using the forward pass in the early 1900s, the football was deliberately designed into the elongated shape we see today.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coins, and “lacing” and inscriptions appear on the reverse.

Both coins are packaged in a maroon clamshell with black beauty box.

The silver coin weighs 31.66 grams and measures 48 millimeters wide and 30.33 millimeters tall.

The silver coin’s mintage limit is 8,500 pieces, priced at $161.95 each Canadian.

The gold coin weighs 31.32 grams and measures 44 millimeters long and 26.4 millimeters tall.

The gold coin has a mintage limit of 550 pieces and retails for $2,899.95 Canadian.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the silver coin for $112.95 in U.S. funds, but does not have the gold coin currently available at press time.

Both gold and silver coins remain available from the RCM at their issue price, which will be calculated in U.S. funds at the time of purchase.

