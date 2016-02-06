Royal Canadian Mint joins trend with Library of Parliament coin

Side view of 2016 Canada silver dollar, showing depth of the concave Library of Parliament design on reverse.

The Royal Canadian Mint's first concave/convex coin. The Antique Proof silver $25 coin celebrates the 140th anniversary of the Library of Parliament. It was unveiled at a Jan. 28 ceremony.

In many ways, the Royal Canadian Mint is ahead of the curve compared to other world mints, but until Jan. 28, it was behind the curve of the Monnaie de Paris, the Royal Australian Mint and the United States Mint.

On Jan. 28, the RCM issued its first concave/convex coin, joining those other mints in using the relatively new technology.

Canada’s Proof 2016 Ultra-High Relief .999 fine silver $25 coin, with Antique finish, honors the 140th anniversary of the Library of Parliament, with a view directed into its domed ceiling revealing detail of the Library’s neo-gothic architecture. On the coin’s reverse, the concave design evokes the airiness of the high-domed ceiling, according to the RCM.

The coin was unveiled Jan. 28 before senators, members of Parliament and guests assembled at an event held in the Library of Parliament.

“The Library of Parliament stands as both an architectural treasure of the early days of Confederation and an enduring guardian of Canada’s parliamentary traditions,” said Sandra L. Hanington, president and CEO of the RCM, in a press release. “The Mint’s renowned innovation and craftsmanship bring to life the Library’s famous architecture with our very first concave coin.”

The current Susanna Blunt effigy of the queen is used for the coin’s obverse.

The $25 coin, which went on sale Jan. 29, weighs 30.75 grams, measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 6,000 pieces. Its issue price from the RCM is $159.95 Canadian.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin at $109.95 at http://talismancoins.com.