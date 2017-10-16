Royal Canadian Mint issues Toronto Maple Leaf dollar

Canada’s newest circulating dollar shows the iconic maple leaf symbol, again.



This time, though, there’s a twist — this dollar, released Oct. 7, marks the centennial of the National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs.



The coin was unveiled outside the Air Canada Centre, on Maple Leaf Square, by Toronto Maple Leafs alumnus Wendel Clark and Royal Canadian Mint President and CEO Sandra Hanington. The unveiling was tied to the home opener for the 2017-2018 season.



Designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, the reverse of this new coin depicts the emblematic Maple Leafs logo, flanked by a classic wood and a modern composite hockey stick, which, along with the dates 1917 and 2017, symbolize the team’s 100-year history. A puck at the top of the design completes the look.



In total, 5 million coins are being produced. The coin is available individually in circulation, as well as in coin exchanges at the Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver RMC boutiques. The coins are also available online at www.mint.ca/leafs100, but to Canadian residents only.



In addition, a 25-coin roll in a special wrapper is available for sale, for $54.95 Canadian, to collectors in the United States and Canada. In total, 50,000 rolls are available.



Rosati designed two other Toronto Maple Leafs coins, both struck in .9999 fine silver.



A quarter-ounce $3 coin features the team anniversary logo with the number 100 selectively enhanced in the team’s official shade of blue. The coin’s mintage is advertised as “while supplies last,” and it retails for $34.95 Canadian.



A 1-ounce $20 coin illustrates a modern-era and old-time player in action with a colored Maple Leafs logo. That coin has a limit of 15,000 pieces and retails for $119.95 Canadian.



All three coins depict the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.



Both silver coins and rolls of circulating coins are limited to sales in Canada and the U.S. To order, visit the RCM website.

