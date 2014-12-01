Royal Canadian Mint issues colorful silver $25 coin for flag

The Royal Canadian Mint offers color for the first time in its “face value” program of silver coins. The 2015 Canadian Flag $25 coin is also a new denomination for the program.

The Royal Canadian Mint is expanding its face value silver coin program in 2015 with a new denomination — $25.

The 2015 coin retains the same size, weight and metal fineness as the silver $20 coin, but offers the addition of color in the design.

The first $25-for-$25 coin, announced Nov. 18, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Canadian flag in 2015.

The Specimen Finish .99999 fine silver coin weighs 7.96 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter. The mintage limit has not been disclosed, but recent issues in the $20-for-$20 program have had a mintage limit of 200,000 coins, down from the height of 250,000 coins for earlier issues.

The 2015 coin’s reverse shows a colorful Canadian flag fluttering from the branches of a maple tree, maple leaves adjoining the flag. Julius Csotonyi designed the reverse.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The coin is available for pre-order now, with shipping to begin Jan. 5.

However, the pre-order offer is available only for customers signing up for a subscription to the 2015 $20-for-$20 program, whose themes have not yet been announced. The second coin for 2015 (the first actual $20-for-$20 issue of 2015) will begin shipping in March, with the next to follow in May and the final one shipping beginning in September.

The subscription includes free ground shipping to anywhere in the United States and Canada, according to the RCM.

To learn more, visit the RCM’s website.

