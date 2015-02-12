Royal Canadian Mint has new master, CEO

The Royal Canadian Mint has a new master.

Canada’s Finance Minister, Joe Oliver, announced Feb. 11 the appointment of Sandra L. Hanington as Master of the RCM for a term of five years.

Hanington is an experienced senior executive with a background in the financial industry, strategic operations and corporate governance. She replaces acting CEO Marc Brulé, who stepped in after the retirement of Ian Bennett in 2014. Bennett joined the RCM in 2006 and oversaw many of its expansions of facilities, bullion and collector coin programs.

As the chief executive officer of the corporation, the master of the Mint reports to the board of directors and is responsible for providing leadership and direction in all aspects of the corporation’s activities, business performance and strategic development. The board of directors is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Finance.

The RCM is the crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins.

The RCM is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale.

Minister Oliver said, in a press release: “I congratulate Sandra Hanington on her appointment as Master of the Royal Canadian Mint. Her background in the financial industry and her extensive knowledge across a broad range of areas, from human resources and corporate governance to operational strategy and marketing, make her an ideal fit for this important role. I am certain that the Mint will benefit from the breadth of her expertise.”

Hanington was named by the Women’s Executive Network three times as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women (2007, 2008 and 2009) and was inducted into to the WXN Hall of Fame in 2010.

Hanington has extensive experience in governance through various board positions. She is co-founder, board director and former board chair of Jack.org, which promotes mental health and wellness for youth in Canada. In 2014 she was appointed to the Board of Directors of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Extendicare, Inc. She has also served on the boards of Symcor Corp. and Kids Help Phone.

Hanington was previously Executive Vice-President, BMO Financial Group. She joined BMO Financial Group in 1999 as Vice-President, Insurance, and held a number of progressively senior executive roles in both Canada and the United States. Prior to joining BMO Financial Group, she worked for Manulife Financial/North American Life Assurance, Royal Trustco Ltd. and Suncor Inc./Sunoco Group.

Hanington is a licensed professional engineer with a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. She is also a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.