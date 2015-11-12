Royal Canadian Mint gets on board with NASCAR

The Royal Canadian Mint has partnered with the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing to issue a limited mintage, 1-ounce silver medal.

The Royal Canadian Mint has partnered with the American-based National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing to issue a limited mintage 1-ounce silver medal.

The licensed medal celebrating North America’s most popular motorsports series was announced Nov. 9.

Designed by artist Arturo Rotondo, the reverse of the silver NASCAR medal features an illustration of a winning stock car on its victory lap. Below the car is a fully colored NASCAR logo. The obverse consists of a racing tire with shining hubcap, the NASCAR logo across the top and 2016 engraved on the sidewall.

The NASCAR-licensed medal has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces and retails for $49.95 Canadian (the price in U.S. funds will be established at the time an order is placed based on the exchange rate).

To order, visit the RCM website.