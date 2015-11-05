Royal Canadian Mint continues issuing hockey-themed coins

Goaltender Jacques Plante was a netminder for the Montreal Canadiens during his hall of fame career. Plante is one of six goalies honored in a new series of Proof .9999 fine silver $10 coins from the Royal Canadian Mint.

Coin World continues a feature by Senior Editor Jeff Starck about Canadian coins celebrating hockey. This is the final part of the story, which first appeared in the November Coin World issue.

How important is hockey to Canada?

The RCM has issued nearly 100 different coins celebrating the puck-tastic sport.

On Oct. 6, the latest batch of issues honoring hockey were released. Six Proof .9999 fine silver $10 coins celebrate Canadian-born netminders — goalies — from the original six NHL teams.

The Original Six is a term for the group of six teams that made up the NHL for 25 seasons until the 1967 NHL Expansion. These six teams are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Black Hawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The coins celebrate Glenn Hall (Blackhawks), Jacques Plante Canadiens), Eddie Giacomin (Rangers), Terry Sawchuk (Red Wings), Johnny Bower (Maple Leafs) and Gerry Cheevers (Bruins).

These coins each feature a goaltender, variously posed, each the final line of defense for his team. Team logos are in color, and two maple leaves are also in red.

The coins have a mintage limit of 8,000 pieces per design and are priced at $74.95 Canadian each.

A collector seeking to begin a hockey-themed collection might find these coins the perfect place to start.