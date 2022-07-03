Royal Canadian Mint commemorates Klondike with gold

Canada honors the Klondike Gold Rush story with a 2022 1-ounce .99999 fine gold $200 coin, titled “Prospecting For Gold,” the second in a new series.

Canada celebrates the legacy of the Klondike Gold Rush with a 2022 “five nines” gold $200 coin.

The Uncirculated .99999 fine gold coin (the five nines of the purity giving it the nickname) was launched June 13 at PDAC 2022, the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining conference hosted by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, this year held in Toronto, Ontario.

The Klondike Gold Rush was a turning point in Canadian mining history, and the prospecting methods used to find gold after it was first discovered in Yukon’s famed Bonanza creek in 1896 are illustrated on the new coin.

This new issue, depicting the operation of a traditional sluice box in operation, is the second coin in a series of 1-ounce .99999 fine gold coins commemorating “the last great gold rush” that forever transformed Canada, Yukon and the lives of the Indigenous people who have inhabited the land for millennia.

Canadian artist Steve Hepburn designed the reverse of the 2022 Klondike Gold Rush: Prospecting For Gold $200 coin. The scene features a wooden sluice box in action, filled with “paydirt” from which precious gold flakes and nuggets are being carefully separated.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The background of both sides features a precisely engraved array of radial lines that have become a defining characteristic of Mint bullion coins. The coin’s security is also enhanced by the Mint’s distinct micro-engraved maple leaf Mint mark, showing the number 22 to correspond to its year of issue.

The Mint’s latest .99999 fine gold bullion coin is presented in colorfully designed credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity signed by the mint’s chief assayer.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world’s major issuers of bullion coins, the RCM does not sell bullion directly to the public. Buyers should contact reputable bullion dealers to order the coin.

