Canadian coins show ‘day in the life’ of American Bald Eagle

Two Proof $5 coins, in pure gold or platinum, share a common design showing a three-quarters profile of a Bald Eagle.

Canada’s new series of “Day in the Life” coins for the Bald Eagle includes three Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coins with varying designs and treatments (like color, middle, and selective gold plating, right).

The American bald eagle soars on five new collector coins from Canada.

Coins in the “Day in the life” series show various scenes of the North American bird of prey. Three Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coins were designed by nature artist Claudio D’Angelo, and are joined by a Proof .9999 fine gold $5 piece and a Proof .9995 fine platinum $5 coin, each sharing a design by wildlife artist Derek Wicks.

The reverse of the Bald Eagle $20 coin shows the “energy and speed of the eagle as it snatches a salmon from the water,” according to the RCM.

The Soaring Eagle $20 coin shows an eagle in full color, soaring against a coastal landscape, just as the bird turns to prepare for a dive and revealing the raptor’s underside.

The Perched Bald Eagle $20 coin features selective gold plating on the eagle as it lands on a pine perch to eat the day's catch held in its powerful left claw.

The tenth-ounce gold and platinum $5 coin share the same reverse design, a three-quarter profile portrait of the bald eagle.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The silver coins each weigh 31.39 grams, measures 38 millimeters in diameter and have a mintage limit of 8,500 pieces.

The Bald Eagle coin is issued at $89.95 Canadian, and the Soaring Eagle coin is priced at $99.95 Canadian. The Perched Bald Eagle coin's price is $114.95 Canadian.

Both the gold and platinum coins weigh 3.13 grams, measure 16 millimeters in diameter and have mintage limits of 3,000 pieces.

The gold coin costs $279.95 Canadian and the platinum coin is priced at $299.95 Canadian.

To order from the RCM, visit its website. The price will reflect the exchange rate at the time of purchase.

North American distributors

Distributors Talisman Coins and Gatewest Coins offer the coins at fixed prices in U.S. dollars to North American buyers.

Talisman has the Eagle coin for $79.95, the Soaring Eagle coin for $89.95 and the Perched Eagle piece for $99.95. Buyers of all three coins can receive a discount over the individual prices, for a total of $263.85.

Talisman sells the gold coin for $239.95 and the platinum coin for $249.95. Buyers of both coins can receive a discount over the individual prices, for a total of $479.90.

To order from Talisman, telephone the firm toll free at 888-552-2646 or visit a special page on its website.



Gatewest Coin offers the Eagle silver coin for $78.45, the Soaring Eagle piece for $86.95, and the Perched Eagle coin for $99.95. The gold coin costs $243.95 from Gatewest, which offers the platinum coin for $260.95.

To order from Gatewest, telephone the firm toll free at 888-565-2646 or visit a special page on its website.