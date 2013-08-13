Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates the Year of the Horse

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2014 is the Year of the Horse. The horse personality embodies life, liberty and happiness, and people born during the Year of the Horse are said to be master problem-solvers with a sunny disposition. In celebration of the unique heritage and ancient culture of Chinese Canadians, the Royal Canadian Mint has just released six new Year of the Horse coins as part of its popular Zodiac series.

Each of the newly released Year of the Horse coins from the Royal Canadian Mint feature a reverse design that captures the essence of the horse in a unique way:

· The 2014 $10 Fine Silver Coin – Year of the Horse is crafted in 99.99% pure silver, and features a close-up of a horse designed by Canadian artist Simon Ng.

· The 2014 $15 Fine Silver Coin – Year of the Horse isalso crafted in the Mint’s exceptional 99.99% pure silver, and features a stunning proof finish (matte design on a mirrored background). The reverse design, by Canadian artist Aries Cheung captures the horse mid-stride in full gallop.

· The 2014 $150 Gold Coin – Year of the Horse features the galloping horse design in 18-karat gold. This coin is encapsulated in a gold satin-like covered case with custom red sleeve, perfect for gift-giving!

· The 2014 $250 Fine Silver Coin – Year of the Horse features a reverse design with a powerful horse lifting its front legs off the ground. This coin is crafted in one kilogram of pure silver, with a limited mintage of only 388.

· The 2014 $25,000 Pure Gold Coin – Year of the Horse also features a rearing horse design, crafted in 99.99% pure gold, and meticulously polished by hand to a beautiful proof finish (matte design on a mirrored background). This coin has an extremely limited mintage of only 18.

· The 2014 Lunar Lotus Year of the Horse serves up a unique appeal, enhanced by a dynamic, modern design crafted in pure silver. The scalloped edge, reminiscent of the lotus flower, makes the Lunar Lotus coin unlike any other coins from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The 2014 Year of the Horse coins make a thoughtful gift for someone born in 2014, or a previous Year of the Horse. The coins can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver, as well as through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors. Order yours today and celebrate the Year of the Horse!