RCM announces Royal Generations coins on Prince George’s birthday

The Royal Canadian Mint's Proof .9999 fine silver $20 Royal Generations coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $89.95 Canadian.

The Royal Canadian Mint's Proof .99999 fine gold $200 Royal Generations coin has a mintage limit of 350 pieces and retails for $2799.95 Canadian.

The Royal Canadian Mint is celebrating the first birthday of Prince George of Cambridge by announcing two new coins showing the young royal.

The RCM announced July 22 that, beginning July 23, it would issue silver $20 and gold $200 coins with a reverse design by Cathy Bursey-Sabourin that features an interpretation of the official Jason Bell photograph from Prince George's christening on Oct. 23, 2013.

The modified image shows the prince with his father, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II. In a nod to the Canadian origin of the coins, the queen is now sporting a maple leaf brooch.

Prince William holds Prince George as the infant wears his long christening robes and sits contently in his father’s arms.

Four maple leaves join the year 2014, the denomination, and the country name CANADA on the left side of the reverse design.

The obverse of each coin shows the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The .9999 fine silver coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. It is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces and retails for $89.95 Canadian. The .99999 fine gold coin weighs 31.16 grams and measures 30 millimeters in diameter. It has a limit of 350 pieces and retails for $2,799.95 Canadian.

Though delivery will not begin until Aug. 5, the coins can be ordered in by telephoning the Mint at 800-267-1871 in Canada or at 800-268-6468 in the U.S., or online.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, are expected to carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.

