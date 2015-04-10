Royal Canadian Mint announces panelists choosing new coin designs

Press release from the Royal Canadian Mint

Canadians to vote online in September on panel’s selection of finalist designs

To celebrate Canada’s upcoming 150th anniversary, the Royal Canadian Mint launched a national contest inviting Canadians to design the 5-cent, 10-cent, 25-cent, $1 and $2 coins that will circulate in 2017.

To assist in the selection of five finalist designs for each of the circulation coin denominations, the Mint has assembled a number of prominent Canadians representing diverse fields of achievement, as well as a broad range of regional and cultural backgrounds.

Their selections will be presented to the public for an online vote in September 2015, which will determine the winners of the My Canada, My Inspiration coin design contest.

The notable Canadians who have accepted the Mint’s invitation to assist with the judging of My Canada, My inspiration coin design ideas are:

The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson, PC, CC, COM, CMM, CD: Former Governor-General of Canada and journalist;

Colonel Chris Hadfield (Ret’d): Astronaut and author;

Rick Hansen: CEO of the Rick Hansen Foundation, Canadian Paralympian and advocate for people with disabilities famed for the Man In Motion World Tour;

Jan Hudec: Alpine ski racer and Sochi 2014 Winter Games Bronze medallist;

Craig and Marc Kielburger: Co-founders the Free the Children charity and of the Me to We social enterprise;

Wab Kinew: Musician, broadcaster and university administrator;

Deepa Mehta: Film director and screen writer; and

Joannie Rochette: Figure skater and Vancouver 2010 Winter Games Bronze medallist.

The submission period of the My Canada, My Inspiration coin design contest will run until April 30, 2015. To enter a design and to obtain full contest rules and regulations, visit the contest website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

'Mule' error discovered in Mexico's Libertad bullion series

Internet surfing yields Mint State 1796 Draped Bust cent

Federal Government calls in America’s gold

PCGS Proof 68 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime realizes $31,102.50 in GreatCollections auction

Federal Judge rules against government in 1974-D aluminum cent case

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!