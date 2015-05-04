William and Kate's new baby celebrated with gold and silver coins

1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome second child, Royal Mint celebrates with coin

William and Kate's second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, arrived over the weekend, and she is being honored with a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint.

2. Big item found at small Vermont auction

A 1902 Red Seal bank note estimated to sell between $2,000 and $5,000 saw its price skyrocket.

3. Germany unveils new Bundeslander designs

Designs for the next three circulating commemorative €2 coins from Germany’s Bundeslander series, honoring each of the country's 16 states, have been released.

4. Stack's Bowers president appears on CNBC

The company's president visited the show Squawk Box to show off some rarities from the Pogue Collection.

