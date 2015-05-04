William and Kate's new baby celebrated with gold and silver coins
- Published: May 4, 2015, 5 AM
The Royal Birth 2015 UK £5 - the only official coin to mark the birth of the #RoyalBaby : http://t.co/eBa3KFlOqN pic.twitter.com/qmZ7Ied6PW— The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) May 2, 2015
1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome second child, Royal Mint celebrates with coin
William and Kate's second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, arrived over the weekend, and she is being honored with a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint.
Full details on the new coin here.
2. Big item found at small Vermont auction
A 1902 Red Seal bank note estimated to sell between $2,000 and $5,000 saw its price skyrocket.
See how much this rare note sold for here.
3. Germany unveils new Bundeslander designs
Designs for the next three circulating commemorative €2 coins from Germany’s Bundeslander series, honoring each of the country's 16 states, have been released.
4. Stack's Bowers president appears on CNBC
The company's president visited the show Squawk Box to show off some rarities from the Pogue Collection.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:33 a.m. Monday:
