Princess Charlotte is honored on Perth Mint commemoratives

A quarter-ounce gold coin commemorating the birth of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is available from the Perth Mint.

A 1-ounce silver coin commemorating the birth of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is available from the Perth Mint.

The Perth Mint is onboard the Royal Baby bandwagon, announcing May 5 that it has issued gold and silver commemorative coins honoring the birth of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

The Australian facility is striking quarter-ounce coins of .9999 fine gold and 1-ounce coins from .9999 fine silver to mark the birthday of Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, who was born on May 2 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in London.

Charlotte is the second child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and is the great granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Mint made available its items commemorating Princess Charlotte's birth over the weekend.

The Perth Mint coins feature a portrait of the Duke and Duchess cradling and gazing at their newborn baby, with their firstborn, Prince George, by their side.

The image is encircled by a sculpted ribbon tied in a bow. The inscription CELEBRATING THE BIRTH OF THE ROYAL BABY, and The Perth Mint’s "P" mint mark also feature as part of this original design.

“As a former branch of the Royal Mint, we are proud of our British heritage and find it only fitting to celebrate the birth of the newest member of the Royal Family with legal tender coinage,” Perth Mint Sales and Marketing Director Ron Currie said. “Following the worldwide success of our 2013 HRH Prince George collectables, it is a huge honor to once again issue Buckingham Palace approved coins, marking yet another huge milestone in the history of the Monarchy.”

Issued as Australian legal tender, the obverse of each coin portrays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the year date, and the monetary denomination.

Only 1,000 gold coins and 5,000 silver coins have been issued for sale worldwide.

Each coin is packaged in a gift box within a themed shipper, and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The quarter-ounce gold coin is priced at $695 Australian, while the one-ounce silver commemorative coin is priced as $99 Australian.

Orders can be placed by telephoning the Perth Mint toll free at 1-800-098-817 (Australia), +61 8 9421 7218 (International), or by visiting Perth Mint's website. Collectors can also purchase the commemoratives from leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets.

