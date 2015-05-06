Royal Australian Mint joins celebration of new princess with coins

The Proof silver coin is packaged in a display case inside a colorful cardboard box.

A Proof .925 fine (sterling) silver version of the 2015 Australian 50-cent coin is limited to a mintage of 5,000 pieces.

The Uncirculated version has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces and is presented in a collector card.

Australia has issued a commemorative non-circulating legal tender 50-cent coin to celebrate the birth of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The Royal Australian Mint has joined the celebration of the birth of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana by issuing commemorative 50-cent coins.

The design features three baby blocks stacked in a pyramid shape.

The two lower blocks each bear an initial, one a W and the other a C, the initials of William and Catherine, with a baby rattle on Catherine’s block and a teddy bear on William’s block.

Another block stacked atop the pair displays a baby stroller and booties. A sprig of golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha), Australia's national flower, is added at left for an Austalian touch and symbolizes the strong relationship between the royal family and Australia, according to the RAM.

The common obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Two versions of the 2015 coin are issued, an Uncirculated coin composed of copper-nickel and Proof .999 fine silver version, each measuring 31.51 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated version weighs 15.55 grams, has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces, and retails for $10 Australian.

The silver version weighs 18.24 grams and is limited to 5,000 pieces. It retails for $85 Australian.

To order the coins, visit the Royal Australian Mint's e-shop.

