The Royal Australian Mint has issued the first coin in a new series of concave/convex coins, “The Earth and Beyond.”

The first coin in the series of 1-ounce .999 fine silver coins shows planet Earth in color.

All three coins in the series are “domed,” meaning the obverse is concave and the reverse is convex. This is the first time the RAM has added color to the convex side of a coin, which displays “the beauty of our planet ... giving a realistic look to the coin.”

The image highlights the “Blue Marble,” the first photograph of the full view of Earth, taken on Dec. 7, 1972, as the Apollo 17 crew left Earth’s orbit for the moon. The convex design adds depth to the Earth, making it appear rounded.

The concave obverse includes the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the planets of the solar system, in a scene designed by RAM artist Aaron Baggio.

The second coin in the series, due for release in September, will showcase the moon.

The third coin in the series, being issued in February 2019, will highlight the sun.

The Earth coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and comes in a presentation box with a numbered certificate of authenticity, along with an outer box.

The coin is exclusively available in North America through American Precious Metals Exchange for $124.99. To order the coin, visit the firm’s website, www.apmex.com.