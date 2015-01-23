Royal Australian Mint celebrates Australia Day with coin swap shop

The Royal Australian Mint is celebrating Australia Day in Melbourne on Jan. 26 with a special “Pop-Up Shop and Swap.”

At a special booth, the public will be able to buy Australiana souvenirs, including the new Distinctly Australian coin, created from a partnership between two iconic Australian brands – the Mint and Australian Geographic.

People will also be able to bring their change and exchange it for newly minted 2015 circulating coins that have not yet been delivered to banks.

This will include the latest Anzac Centenary circulating coin.

The booth is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, and the RAM expects long lines to form by the opening time. The booth will be located at Urban Amphitheatre in Federation Square, near Flinders St., in Melbourne.

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!