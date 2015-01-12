Rough-Scaled Python $1 penultimate issue in Perth Mint series

The Perth Mint’s second-to-final coin in the Australian Opal series showcases the rough-scaled python.

The Perth Mint’s Australian Opal series nears conclusion with the Jan. 6 release of the Rough-Scaled Python dollar coin.

The rough-scaled python is a dark brown snake with pale brown blotches, a triangular head and a thin body. Its scales have ridges along the middle giving them a rough, sandpaper-like feel. This nonvenomous snake kills its prey by constriction.

The seventh coin in the eight-coin series shows a python in pure opal on the reverse, in a design by Aleysha Howarth. The outer panel of the coin depicts a collection of fern fronds.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Proof .999 fine silver dollar weighs 31.135 grams, measures 36.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 8,000 pieces.

The coin is issued at the official price of $104.55 Australian.

U.S. distributor Talisman Coins offer the coin for $79.95 each, with quantity discounts for purchases of three or more coins.

For more information about the coin, visit the distributor’s website.

