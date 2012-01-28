Rosenblum offers mail-bid sale

William M. Rosenblum has announced its next mail-bid sale.

The sale features numismatics from the Holy Land from ancient to modern times and the history of the Jewish people. In addition, Rosenblum offers ancient Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins, world coins, medals, tokens and paper money.

Rosenblum also offers hundreds of lots of Judaic interest including many unusual medals, tokens and badges. A selection of items associated with the Holocaust concludes the sale listing.

The sale closes at 9 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Feb. 6.

Rosenblum does not charge bidders a buyer’s fee.

Limited numbers of copies of the illustrated catalog are available for $10.

To order, write to Rosenblum at P.O. Box 785, Littleton, CO 80160-0785, telephone him at 303-838-4831 or 303-910-8245, fax him at 720-981-5345 or email him at bill@rosenblumcoins.com. ¦