Romania celebrates 20 years of deepened American relations with a limited mintage gold coin depicting the Statue of Liberty.

The Statue of Liberty appears on a new coin from Europe, but it’s not from a country that you might think.

France has honored the statue, which was a gift of the French people to the United States, on coins in the past, but the latest collector coin from Europe to showcase the sentinel of liberty is Romania.

The National Bank of Romania on July 3 issued the Proof .900 fine gold 100-lei coin dedicated to the anniversary of 20 years since the launch of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America.

Relations between the countries go back to 1880, but in the 1990s relations broadened and deepened, including the visit of then-President Bill Clinton to Bucharest in 1997, leading to U.S. support for Romania’s entry into NATO and setting the stage for its full integration into Europe.

The obverse shows the Cernavoda Bridge, which crossed the Danube River, and a shield. In addition, inscriptions indicating the face value, issuing country and year of issue fill the scene

A partial depiction of the Statue of Liberty in New York City appears on the reverse, in a scene similar to that on America’s Presidential dollar coins.

An inscription relating the partnership (which began in 1997) surrounds the design.

The gold coin weighs 6.452 grams and measures 21 millimeters in diameter.

The coins are individually housed in transparent plastic capsules and are accompanied by certificates of authenticity for the issue in Romanian, English and French. The certificates bear the signatures of the governor and the chief cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The mintage of this issue is 250 gold coins. Each coin retails for 1,685 lei ($429 U.S.), excluding value-added tax.

The gold coins dedicated to the anniversary of 20 years since the launch of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America are legal tender in the territory of Romania.

The gold coins are available for purchase through the branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest and four other cities in the nation.

To learn more about the coin, visit the national bank website.