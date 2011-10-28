Roman Republican coin collection realizes $1.5 million

A rare gold 60-as coin of Central Italy led all bidding during the Oct. 5 and 6 auction of the RBW Collection of Roman Republican Coins, realizing 88,125 Swiss francs ($95,657 U.S.).

The RBW Collection of Roman Republican Coins, offered Oct. 5 and 6 by Numismatica Ars Classica, realized 1,449,676 Swiss francs (about $1,573,365 U.S.), including the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee.

The RBW Collection featured multiple rarities for specialists as well as affordable options for all levels of buyers, but one highlight of the auction is the second known example of its kind and the only example available publicly.

The circa 209 B.C. gold 60-as coin from Central Italy is one of the most significant coins in the collection, not only for its rarity — the only other known example is in the British Museum — but for its historical value (some experts suggest it was struck in Etruria) and pedigree (it was once part of the collection formed by Count Bartolomeo Borghesi and later, Enrico Caruso).

In About Extremely Fine/EF condition, the coin realized 88,125 Swiss francs ($95,657 U.S.).

Numismatica Ars Classica’s buyer’s fees begin at 17.5 percent, with a 1.5 percent additional fee for telephone and Internet bidders. All results below reflect the 17.5 percent fee.

A total of 1,061 lots from 1,220 offered (or 87 percent) were sold.

For more information about the auction, telephone the firm at (011) 41 44 261 1703, email it at zurich@arsclassicacoins.com or visit its website, www.arsclassicacoins.com.

Some additional highlights:

Roman Republic, after 326 B.C. struck bronze, Neapolis, Roma Mint, “the first Roman coin,” VF, “brown-green patina,” 5,288 Swiss francs ($5,740 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 270 B.C. cast bronze as, 355.76 grams, Extremely Fine, “lovely enamel-like green patina,” 14,100 Swiss francs ($15,305 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 265 B.C. cast bronze as, 259.92 grams, “light green patina, two minor metal flaws on reverse,” “otherwise About EF/Good Very Fine,” 8,813 Swiss francs ($9,566 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 230 B.C. cast bronze dupondius, “among the finest specimens known,” About EF, 35,250 Swiss francs ($38,263 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 214 B.C. silver denarius, Roma Mint, “possibly the finest specimen known,” “struck in high relief on a very large flan,” virtually As Struck and About Fleur de Coin, 25,850 Swiss francs ($28,059 U.S.).

Roman Republic, after 211 B.C. bronze dupondius, Roma Mint, “traces of overstriking over an as, brown-green patina,” “only 16 specimens are known, of which only four are in private hands,” Good VF/About EF, 9,400 Swiss francs ($10,203 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 120 to 115 B.C. bronze as, Spain, “only very few specimens known,” EF, 8,813 Swiss francs ($9,566 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 211 to 210 B.C. silver sestertius, South East Italy, “unique, ... previously unknown coin,” “scuff on helmet and a few minor marks, otherwise VF,” 6,463 Swiss francs ($7,015 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 214 to 212 B.C. silver half victoriatus, Luceria Mint, “very few specimens known, lightly toned,” Good VF, 22,325 Swiss francs ($24,233 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 206 to 195 B.C. silver denarius, “delicate old cabinet tone,” EF, 9,400 Swiss francs ($10,203 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 206 to 195 B.C. silver denarius, “lightly toned,” EF, 11,750 Swiss francs ($12,754 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 194 to 190 B.C. silver quinarius, “apparently unique,” “an insignificant scratch on reverse, otherwise Good VF,” 8,225 Swiss francs ($8,928 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 179 to 170 B.C. silver quinarius, “only the second specimen known and the only one in private hands,” About VF, 3,231 Swiss francs ($3,507 U.S.).

Roman Republic, 133 B.C. silver denarius, “possibly the finest specimen known,” “old cabinet tone,” EF, 25,850 Swiss francs ($28,052 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 113 or 112 B.C. bronze uncia, “previously unrecorded ... apparently unique, brown toned,” Good VF/About EF, 4,406 Swiss francs ($4,781 U.S.).

Roman Republic, circa 118 to 107 B.C. silver denarius, “possibly the finest specimen known,” Good EF, 10,575 Swiss francs ($11,476 U.S.). ¦