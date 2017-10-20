Between 40 and 50 silver and gold Roman coins were discovered during archaeological exploration at a mining operation in southern Spain this summer.

It’s that time again, when we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Firm claims it has devised environmentally safe extraction method for precious metals: EnviroLeach Technologies in Vancouver, British Columbia, claims a new, safer way to reclaim gold and other precious metals from electronic waste.

4. Contemporary counterfeit ancient aureus sells in CNG auction: A contemporary counterfeit gold aureus passed as being issued for Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius sold in Classical Numismatic Group’s Sept. 13 auction.

3. Office of Inspector General releases results of Treasury secretary travel probe: Investigative findings about the use of government aircraft for Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin to inspect the gold at Fort Knox were released Oct. 5.

2. Donald J. Trump enameled medal may be the ‘official’ one: Apparently, without public fanfare, what is being considered (by some) President Trump’s official inaugural medal is being marketed through donaldjtrump.com/.

1. Ancient Roman coins found at Spanish mining site: Treasure in the form of ancient Roman gold and silver coins has been found at a mining site in Huelva, southern Spain.

