Roman coin tops New York Sale's 28th auction

A circa 68 to 69 gold aureus of Roman emperor Galba topped all bidding during the Jan. 5 New York Sale XXVIII, realizing $432,900 (including the buyer’s fee) an estimate of $60,000.

A circa 68 to 69 gold aureus of Roman emperor Galba in Extremely Fine condition led all lots in the New York Sale’s Jan. 5 auction, realizing $432,900 (including 17 percent buyer’s fee).

The coin, which had an estimate of $60,000, was featured in the New York Sale’s auction XXVIII, one of three conducted during the New York International Numismatic Convention by the same group of dealers and auction houses. This auction, which offered ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine and world coins, realized $1,088,036 including the buyer’s fee.

A total of 185 lots from 286 offered, or 64.7 percent, sold in sale No. 28.

The partner firms for the New York Sale are Baldwin’s Auctions Ltd., Dmitry Markov Coins and Medals, and M & M Numismatics Ltd.

The auction catalog is posted for free viewing at the website www.theNewYorkSale.com.

For catalogs or more information, telephone Markov at 908-470-2828 or email him at markov@banet.com, telephone Lucien Birkler at M & M Numismatics at 202-833-3770, or contact Baldwin’s at (011) 44 20 7930 9808 or via email at auctions@baldwin.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

Roman Empire, circa A.D. 39 to 40 bronze sestertius, 30.49 grams, Extremely Fine, $105,300.

Brazil, Joao V, 1727-M gold 20,000-real coin, Minas Gerais Mint, 53.59 grams, Friedberg 33 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Almost As Struck, $12,870.

Greece, Otho, 1833-Owl silver 5-drachma coin (struck in 1843), Athens, 22.24 grams, Krause-Mishler 20 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Good Very Fine, $18,400.

Greece, George I, 1869-E pattern gold 5-drachma coin, Paris, 1.61 grams, KM-E9, “only three pieces exist,” choice About Uncirculated, $36,800.

Mexico, Charles II, 1700-L gold 8-escudo coin, 27.06 grams, F-2, Good VF, $30,420.

Scotland, Mary, 1562 silver testoon, Third Period, 6.04 grams, Seaby 5422 (Coins of England and the United Kingdom, originally published by Seaby, now published by Spink), Good Very Fine, $32,175. ¦